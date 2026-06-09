Chevron Advances Unconventional Oil Project in Argentina's Vaca Muerta

Chevron Corporation CVX, a Houston-based multi-national energy corporation and the second-largest oil company in the United States, has reportedly submitted an application to participate in Argentina’s Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI, for its Spanish acronym) for a groundbreaking $13.8-billion (19.69 trillion pesos) unconventional oil initiative in the El Trapial area of the Vaca Muerta shale formation. According to Reuters, Chevron disclosed the filing on Tuesday, indicating that the project could rank among the largest new investments in Argentina’s rapidly expanding shale industry, subject to government approval.

The Vaca Muerta region is internationally known for its vast shale oil and gas resources and is a key pillar of Argentina’s efforts to boost energy exports and strengthen foreign currency earnings. Chevron’s engagement reinforces its long-standing commitment to Argentina, primarily through its subsidiary Chevron Argentina, which has concentrated efforts on crude oil and natural gas production in Neuquén province.

Chevron’s Strategic Presence in El Trapial & Vaca Muerta

Chevron Argentina’s operations in El Trapial date back to 1999, with it holding a substantial footprint in both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources. In 2022, Chevron Argentina secured a 35-year concession from the Neuquén province for unconventional oil and gas development in El Trapial East, granting full ownership and operational control of two blocks: El Trapial-Curamched for conventional resources and El Trapial-Este for unconventional extraction. Together, these blocks encompass 111,000 net acres, representing a significant strategic asset in Argentina’s shale industry.

In addition to El Trapial, Chevron maintains a non-operated 50% interest in the Loma Campana and Narambuena concessions, managed through a partnership with Argentina-based integrated oil and gas company, YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF, diversifying its portfolio in Argentina’s hydrocarbon sector.

RIGI Incentive Scheme: Unlocking Argentina’s Energy Potential

The Large Investment Incentive Regime (“RIGI”), promoted by president Javier Milei’s administration, is designed to attract international capital to Argentina’s energy, mining and infrastructure sectors. Established by Law No. 27,742 in July 2024 and implemented through Decree No. 749/2024, RIGI focuses on large-scale projects exceeding $200 million, offering a framework for regulatory predictability, investment stability and legal security.

The incentive program provides multiple advantages, including tax relief, customs benefits and foreign exchange protections, positioning Argentina as a highly attractive destination for global energy investors. Chevron emphasized that frameworks like RIGI are important for Argentina’s energy sector because they provide regulatory stability and encourage long-term investment.

Economic & Strategic Implications of Chevron’s Investment

Chevron’s proposed investment reaches a transformative milestone for Argentina’s shale oil sector, creating opportunities for economic growth and energy independence. The project is expected to stimulate local employment, enhance technological expertise and strengthen Argentina’s capacity to export crude oil and natural gas to international markets.

El Trapial’s unconventional resources could play an important role in increasing Argentina’s foreign currency inflows, aligning with the government’s broader economic priorities. By advancing large-scale development, Chevron positions itself as a pivotal partner in the country’s energy expansion, leveraging advanced extraction technologies and decades of operational experience.

Chevron’s Global Strategy & Regional Partnerships

Beyond Argentina, Chevron has been actively expanding its Latin American energy portfolio. In April, Chevron entered an asset exchange agreement with Petróleos de Venezuela, aiming to grow its participation in Venezuela’s heavy oil sector while divesting certain gas assets. This strategic maneuver aligns with Chevron’s broader objective of optimizing its regional energy holdings and capitalizing on high-potential hydrocarbon reserves across the continent.

Chevron’s commitment to Argentina is further demonstrated by its long-term concessions, robust infrastructure and technical expertise applied to sustainable resource development, ensuring that projects such as El Trapial meet international operational standards while maximizing the economic benefit to the local community.

Outlook for Argentina’s Shale Industry

The approval of Chevron’s RIGI application could catalyze substantial growth in the Vaca Muerta region, attracting additional foreign investment and reinforcing Argentina’s position as a global energy hub. As one of the world’s largest shale formations, Vaca Muerta offers unmatched potential for unconventional oil and gas production, making Chevron’s involvement a pivotal moment in the country’s energy trajectory.

The project emphasizes the importance of predictable regulatory frameworks and targeted incentives in promoting large-scale energy investments, while also laying the groundwork for sustainable economic development. By leveraging Chevron’s expertise and the legal protections offered under RIGI, Argentina is poised to unlock the full potential of its unconventional resources, driving long-term growth and regional energy leadership.

Conclusion

Chevron’s proposed billion-dollar investment in El Trapial, Vaca Muerta represents a historic opportunity for it and Argentina’s energy sector. With the support of RIGI, Chevron is set to play a transformative role in developing one of the largest shale oil and gas reserves globally, boosting exports, generating employment and advancing the country’s energy infrastructure. The initiative exemplifies the synergy between multi-national expertise and government-led incentives, paving the way for sustained energy growth in Argentina and establishing a blueprint for future large-scale projects.

CVX's Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, CVX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and YPF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). YPF Sociedad Anonima is Argentina’s leading energy company, engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of oil and natural gas. YPF plays a central role in the country’s energy sector and is a key driver of domestic fuel supply and hydrocarbon development.

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some other top-ranked stocks like Imperial Oil IMO and Marathon Petroleum MPC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Imperial Oil is valued at $58.86 billion. It is a major Canadian petroleum company involved in crude oil production, refining and fuel distribution, with operations concentrated in Canada. A majority-owned subsidiary of ExxonMobil, Imperial Oil benefits from advanced technology and expertise while maintaining a strong presence in Canada's energy sector.

Marathon Petroleum is valued at $76.49 billion. It is one of the largest downstream energy companies in the United States, operating extensive refining, transportation and fuel marketing networks. Through its refining assets and retail fuel brands, Marathon Petroleum supplies gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products to consumers and businesses nationwide.

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