Chevron About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CVX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.42, payable on 12/12/22. As a percentage of CVX's recent stock price of $187.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Chevron Corporation to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when CVX shares open for trading on 11/17/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVX's low point in its 52 week range is $110.73 per share, with $189.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $187.57.

In Tuesday trading, Chevron Corporation shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.