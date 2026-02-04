Chevron at a 52-Week High: Should Investors Lock in Gains Now?

Chevron Corporation CVX has delivered a powerful run, with the stock hitting a 52-week high of $178.82 and rewarding investors who stayed patient through prior energy market volatility. The advance has been driven by solid operational execution, rising production and disciplined capital management. However, with valuation now stretched and earnings pressure emerging, the recent surge may be prompting investors to reassess risk and reward.



After such a strong move, the key question is whether Chevron still offers attractive upside or whether the stock is better positioned for profit-taking. A closer look at price performance, earnings trends and valuation — especially relative to Big Oil peers ExxonMobil XOM and Shell SHEL — helps frame the current investment debate.

CVX’s Price Momentum Strong, But the Setup is Crowded

Over the past three months, Chevron’s rally has pushed the stock to a fresh 52-week high, outperforming the broader Oil/Energy sector and the S&P 500. That said, ExxonMobil has delivered a larger percentage gain over the same period, while Shell has posted more moderate returns.

3-Month Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This matters because Chevron’s outperformance has come with a valuation cost. CVX now trades at a noticeably higher forward earnings multiple than both ExxonMobil and Shell.

Valuation Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While Chevron has benefited from strong results in recent periods, the earnings outlook is weakening. The Zacks Consensus Estimate implies a 13.2% year-over-year decline in 2026 earnings per share, signaling that earnings growth is expected to turn negative. This anticipated decline contrasts with the optimism embedded in the stock’s current price. In other words, investors are paying up for Chevron at a point when fundamentals are expected to cool rather than accelerate.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

4Q Earnings: Deepwater Startups Add to Cash Flow Strength

Chevron’s fourth-quarter results reinforced its operational strength. Production remained robust, supported by the Permian Basin, Kazakhstan and the Gulf of America, helping drive solid operating cash flow. In particular, the company’s strong free cash flow growth — despite weaker oil prices — underscore its improving portfolio quality and cost discipline. For full-year 2025, adjusted free cash flow (excluding asset sales) rose more than 35% even as oil prices fell nearly 15%. Meanwhile, adjusted free cash flow reached $20 billion, supported by solid operations and selective asset sales. Fourth-quarter operating cash flow totaled $10.8 billion, reflecting resilient underlying performance.



Meanwhile, Chevron is leaning heavily on the Gulf of America to fuel its next wave of production growth. In April 2025, the company brought the first oil online at Ballymore, a key asset expected to produce around 75,000 barrels per day once all three initial wells ramp up. Just months earlier, production began at Whale — another major deepwater project designed for 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) at peak. With multiple phases still ahead, these developments represent the core of Chevron’s plan to reach 300,000 net BOE/d from the Gulf of America by 2026 — a 50% jump from the 2020 levels.

Chevron’s Emerging Pressure Points

Chevron’s outlook faces some operational and geopolitical uncertainty. A temporary power issue at the Tengizchevroil (TCO) project in Kazakhstan forced a precautionary production cut, underscoring how even top-tier assets can face disruptions. While output is expected to normalize quickly, the episode highlights execution risk. TCO volumes rely on export routes through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, where regional conflict recently reduced capacity after damage to an offshore berth. Together, these events remind investors that logistics and geopolitics can affect timing, costs and realized production, potentially weighing on sentiment if repeated.



Chevron’s Venezuela upside is meaningful but comes with real policy risk. Production has risen sharply since 2022, and management sees potential for further growth over the next 18–24 months. However, that upside depends on additional U.S. authorizations and confidence in Venezuela’s fiscal framework. A newly passed hydrocarbon law adds uncertainty, given the country’s history of shifting terms. While Chevron’s current model limits capital exposure, regulatory or political changes could disrupt cash flows and weaken a growth driver that the market may already be factoring in.

Hess Deal Adds Long-Term Scale, Not Immediate Relief

Strategically, the Hess acquisition strengthens Chevron’s long-term production and reserve outlook, particularly through Guyana exposure. Management has emphasized synergy realization, long-life assets and improved growth visibility through the late 2020s. From a strategic standpoint, this positions Chevron competitively alongside ExxonMobil and Shell.



From a near-term investment perspective, however, the benefits are more back-end loaded. Integration costs, regulatory milestones and capital timing mean that earnings accretion will take time. While investors have rewarded the story early, the financial uplift is unlikely to meaningfully offset near-term earnings pressure.

Disciplined Capital Strategy Meets a Volatile Backdrop

Chevron enters the period with a strong balance sheet, disciplined capital spending and a nearly 4% dividend that continues to support income-focused investors. Management has reaffirmed its commitment to buybacks and shareholder returns, provided commodity prices cooperate. However, oil price volatility, weaker downstream performance and execution risks remain key swing factors. Relative to peers like ExxonMobil and Shell, Chevron appears more sensitive if crude prices struggle to find a stable floor.



That said, Chevron’s long-term foundation remains solid. Strong free cash flow growth, record production and ongoing cost reductions reflect effective execution across the portfolio. These strengths support capital returns, but they are partly offset by softness in downstream and chemicals, along with geopolitical and operational risks. In a choppy commodity environment, these headwinds could limit near-term upside.

Conclusion

Chevron’s new 52-week high underscores its operational strengths and recent execution, but the investment case looks less compelling at current levels. Valuation stretches above peers like ExxonMobil and Shell, earnings are projected to decline in 2026 and near-term risks remain elevated. While the company’s long term assets and cash flow profile remain solid, much of the good news appears priced in. With CVX appearing more vulnerable to pullbacks than further rerating, the firm currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), and at these levels, locking in gains looks more compelling than chasing the rally.



