Chevron: Investors Upbeat amid Recovering Oil Prices

The energy industry has rebounded this year after a difficult 2020, owing to improved market circumstances and reviving oil prices. As a result, the S&P 500 Energy Sector Index gained 50.7% year-to-date.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is one such energy stock. It has gained roughly 31% in the last year and around 10% in the last six months.

Chevron’s current project pipeline remains healthy. The company has established itself as a leader in the U.S. oil business, thanks to its acquisitions in the Permian and Marcellus basins.

Solid Q3 Results & Strong Cash Position

At the end of October, the corporation posted strong third-quarter earnings.

Total sales increased 77% year-over-year to $42.55 billion. Meanwhile, profits per share of $2.96 were much greater than $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The results showed improved operational efficiency and a more cost-effective cost structure.

Coming to its cash balance, Chevron reported $6 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of the third quarter. This leaves a lot of money on the table for exploratory ventures.

Chevron also reported $8.6 billion in cash flow from operations and $6.7 billion in free cash flow in the third quarter.

The corporation is clearly in a good position to keep paying dividends and undertake share repurchases.

Encouraging Capital Allocation Plans

The business just provided a sneak peek at its capital investment intentions for 2022. It estimated a $15 billion capital and exploration expenditure, which is lower than its earlier estimate of $15-$17 billion but up 20% from 2021 levels.

Chevron also announced intentions to increase its share repurchase estimate to $3-$5 billion per year.

The new capital deployment strategy, according to Chevron CEO Michael K. Wirth, is in-line with the company's aims to enhance returns, reduce carbon emissions footprint, and return cash to shareholders.

He writes, “We’re a better company than we were just a few years ago. We’re more capital and cost-efficient, guided by a clear and consistent objective to deliver higher returns and lower carbon,” Wirth continued. “And this enables us to return more cash to shareholders.”

Expert’s Recommendation

Many analysts believe that buying Chevron stock is one of the finest ways to profit from the oil price revival.

Analyst Biraj Borkhataria of RBC Capital Markets is one analyst who feels Chevron is more than simply a "safe" energy company. It's a company that stands to make a lot of money if oil prices stay high for a long time.

He writes, “While Chevron has been seen as a ‘safe haven’ investment in energy, largely due to its strong balance sheet and flexibility on investments, it actually has one of the highest exposures to oil among the integrated—which should leave it with an improving free cash flow profile going forwards.”

As a result, the analyst upgraded his rating to Buy from Neutral and raised his price target to $145 from $130.

Wall Street Weighs In

Turning to Wall Street, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 14 Buys and 3 Holds assigned in the past three months. As for Chevron stock price prediction by analysts, the average CVX price target stands at $132.88. This implies 12.2% upside potential from the current levels.

