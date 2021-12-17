Chevron: Currently a Free Cash Flow Machine

Most drivers in the U.S. are familiar with the iconic Chevron (CVX) logo and brand of gas stations across the country. Very few understand the scale and scope of the company.

Chevron is a massive integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. The company is the second- largest oil company in the U.S., with production of 3.1 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, which is comprised of 7.3 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.9 million of barrels of liquids a day.

Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the U.S. and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2020 stood at 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, comprised of 6.1 billion barrels of liquids and 29.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

I am bullish on CVX stock as I believe commodity prices will remain elevated, and the company’s improved cost structure will generate strong free cash flow, resulting in additional dividend increases and share buybacks.

Lower Carbon Initiatives

Every oil company has had to succumb to environment pressures of lowering its carbon footprint. Although fossil fuels will be necessary to drive the global economy for 100 years or more, it is essential that large oil conglomerates adapt to the renewal energy narrative.

The standard Upstream (drilling for natural gas and oil), Downstream (refining), and Midstream (transportation) segments have been joined by a new division – New Energies.

This new segment comprises renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture/offsets. This growing part of the Chevron conglomerate may be meaningful in decades to come.

Recent Results

The energy business is notoriously cyclical with commodity prices fluctuating with basic supply and demand issues, economic conditions, and unforeseen events (such as COVID-19).

With oil prices averaging well above $60 throughout the third quarter combined with effective cost control measures, Chevron produced operating earnings of $6.1 billion, the highest level in almost a decade.

Earnings per share were $3.19, compared to a loss in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow levels were the best ever reported by the company at $6.7 billion.

Balance Sheet, Dividend

The company has a solid balance sheet with $47 billion in cash and investments with total debt of $37 billion. Chevrons current bond rating is AA- according to Standard & Poors.

Chevron has a long history of paying quarterly dividends going back many decades. There is no formal dividend policy, and payment of a dividend is solely at the Board's discretion.

Currently the annual dividend is $5.36 which provides an above average dividend yield of 4.6%. Based on forward analyst EPS estimates of $9.49, the dividend is well-covered with a payout ratio of 56%.

Long-Term Goals

The company has set long-term goals from both a financial perspective and in terms of environmental progress. Financially, the company hopes to generate a sustainable levels of return on capital employed greater than 10%.

Currently that level is in the 13%-14% range. In addition, Chevron hopes to generate a 10% CAGR on cash flow from operations, and create $25 billion in excess cash over that time period.

In terms of sustainability, the company’s long-term goal is a 35% reduction in upstream (drilling) carbon intensity. It also hopes to reduce over 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) by 2028.

Valuation

Energy companies typically sell at lower P/E ratios due to the inherent cyclicality of oil prices. CVX sells at 13.9x 2021 earnings estimates and 12.2x 2022 earnings estimates.

The company sells at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.9x this year and 5x for next year, which is inline with industry averages. Morgan Stanley utilizes a discounted cash flow calculation to derive a value of $156.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, CVX has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buy ratings and three Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $135.06, the average CVX price target implies 17.1% upside potential.

