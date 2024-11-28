News & Insights

Chevalier International’s Shift to Tricor for Share Services

November 28, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Chevalier International Holdings Limited (HK:0025) has released an update.

Chevalier International Holdings Limited has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from January 1, 2025. This shift indicates a strategic move for the company, potentially impacting existing and prospective shareholders who will need to address their share-related transactions to the new office.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

