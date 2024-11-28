Chevalier International’s Shift to Tricor for Share Services

Chevalier International Holdings Limited (HK:0025) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chevalier International Holdings Limited has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from January 1, 2025. This shift indicates a strategic move for the company, potentially impacting existing and prospective shareholders who will need to address their share-related transactions to the new office.

For further insights into HK:0025 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.