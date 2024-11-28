News & Insights

Stocks

Chevalier International Announces Leadership Changes

November 28, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chevalier International Holdings Limited (HK:0025) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chevalier International Holdings Limited has announced significant shifts in its leadership team, effective January 1, 2025. Notably, Mr. Kuok Hoi Sang will continue as Executive Director and Chairman, while Mr. Chow Vee Tsung transitions to Executive Director and Vice Chairman. Meanwhile, Mr. Tam Kwok Wing will take on the role of Managing Director, signaling a strategic move for the company’s future endeavors.

For further insights into HK:0025 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.