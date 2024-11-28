Chevalier International Announces Leadership Changes

Chevalier International Holdings Limited (HK:0025) has released an update.

Chevalier International Holdings Limited has announced significant shifts in its leadership team, effective January 1, 2025. Notably, Mr. Kuok Hoi Sang will continue as Executive Director and Chairman, while Mr. Chow Vee Tsung transitions to Executive Director and Vice Chairman. Meanwhile, Mr. Tam Kwok Wing will take on the role of Managing Director, signaling a strategic move for the company’s future endeavors.

