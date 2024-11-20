Cheuk Nang’s Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited (HK:0131) has released an update.

Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, with overwhelming shareholder approval for each proposal, including the election of directors and the approval of a final dividend. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and future direction.

