Cheuk Nang Plans Amendments to Boost Flexibility

October 23, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited (HK:0131) has released an update.

Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited is set to amend its Articles of Association to align with the latest regulatory requirements, allowing for more flexibility in conducting general meetings and supporting an expanded paperless listing regime. These proposed changes await shareholder approval at a general meeting scheduled for November 2024.

