Cheuk Nang Gains Strong Shareholder Support for Amendments

Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited (HK:0131) has released an update.
Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited successfully passed a special resolution during its General Meeting on November 20, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support, as more than 75% voted in favor. The resolution involved proposed amendments, which were approved by a vast majority of the voting shareholders. This significant endorsement reflects strong confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
