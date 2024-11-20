News & Insights

Cheuk Nang Gains Strong Shareholder Support for Amendments

November 20, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited (HK:0131) has released an update.

Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited successfully passed a special resolution during its General Meeting on November 20, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support, as more than 75% voted in favor. The resolution involved proposed amendments, which were approved by a vast majority of the voting shareholders. This significant endorsement reflects strong confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

