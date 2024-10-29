Cheuk Nang Announces General Meeting for Key Amendments

Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited (HK:0131) has released an update.

Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited has announced a general meeting scheduled for November 20, 2024, to discuss and potentially amend its Articles of Association. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, either in person or by proxy, to influence the company’s governance structure. This meeting presents a significant opportunity for investors to impact future company policies.

For further insights into HK:0131 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.