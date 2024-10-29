News & Insights

Cheuk Nang Announces General Meeting for Key Amendments

October 29, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited (HK:0131) has released an update.

Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited has announced a general meeting scheduled for November 20, 2024, to discuss and potentially amend its Articles of Association. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, either in person or by proxy, to influence the company’s governance structure. This meeting presents a significant opportunity for investors to impact future company policies.

