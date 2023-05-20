Chesswood Group (CHWWF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Chesswood Group said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesswood Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWWF is 0.01%, a decrease of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 160K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.88% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chesswood Group is 10.90. The forecasts range from a low of 8.88 to a high of $12.31. The average price target represents an increase of 82.88% from its latest reported closing price of 5.96.

The projected annual revenue for Chesswood Group is 364MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 57K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 56K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

