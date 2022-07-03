US Markets

Chess-Nepomniachtchi wins Candidates to set up world title clash with Carlsen

Contributor
Dhruv Munjal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

Ian Nepomniachtchi will take on champion Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2023 after the Russian secured victory in the Candidates Tournament in Madrid on Sunday with a round to spare.

July 3 (Reuters) - Ian Nepomniachtchi will take on champion Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2023 after the Russian secured victory in the Candidates Tournament in Madrid on Sunday with a round to spare.

The 31-year-old needed half a point to confirm his place as Carlsen's challenger and achieved it by drawing with Hungarian Richard Rapport to seal his second straight Candidates title.

Nepomniachtchi is competing under a neutral flag in Madrid after sanctions imposed on Russian players for their country's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'.

His meeting with Carlsen, who has lifted the last five world titles, is far from a done deal as the Norwegian said in December that he was unsure if he would defend his championship, citing a lack of motivation.

In such a scenario, Nepomniachtchi would take on the player who finishes runner-up at the Candidates, a position held by American Hikaru Nakamura heading into the final round.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Dhruv.Munjal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9818291916;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular