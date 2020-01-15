Chess-Carlsen breaks record for longest unbeaten streak

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has stretched his unbeaten run to a record-breaking 111 games after securing a draw in a tournament on Tuesday.

The reigning world champion surpassed the 110 classical games undefeated set by Sergei Tiviakov in 2005 after drawing against Jorden van Foreest in the fourth round of the Wijk aan Zee tournament.

Carlsen had prevously indicated he would not consider the record truly broken until after two more games as he was not prepared to count two wins he had in the Norwegian league.

But the 29-year-old told The Guardian he had softened his stance.

"I'm all for (claiming the streak) too," he said. "I consider my streak against elite opposition is 109 and against good opposition is 111 and I am happy about that."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

