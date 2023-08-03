Chesnara (LSE:CSN) Price Target Increased by 5.46% to 385.90

The average one-year price target for Chesnara (LSE:CSN) has been revised to 385.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 365.92 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 353.50 to a high of 441.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.93% from the latest reported closing price of 270.00 / share.

Chesnara Maintains 8.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.62%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesnara. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSN is 0.04%, a decrease of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 3,920K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,314K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSN by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 912K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 507K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 309K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSN by 4.07% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 122K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

