Chesnara (LSE:CSN) Price Target Decreased by 5.18% to 365.93

The average one-year price target for Chesnara (LSE:CSN) has been revised to 365.92 / share. This is an decrease of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 385.90 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 441.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.55% from the latest reported closing price of 274.00 / share.

Chesnara Maintains 8.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.50%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesnara. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSN is 0.04%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 3,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,314K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSN by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 912K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 507K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 296K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSN by 5.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 122K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.