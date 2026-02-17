Markets

Chesnara To Acquire Scottish Widows Europe For EUR 110 Mln

February 17, 2026 — 02:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chesnara plc (CSN.L, CSN.AQ), a Life and Pensions Consolidator, on Tuesday agreed to acquire Scottish Widows Europe SA from Scottish Widows Limited, a subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOBF, LYG, LLOY.L), for total cash consideration of 110 million euros.

The deal completion is expected around end-2026.

The Luxembourg-based closed life insurance business has 1.7 billion euros of assets under administration and around 46,000 in-force policies.

The acquisition is expected to generate approximately 250 million euros of cash over the lifetime of the portfolio, with about 100 million euros anticipated in the first five years.

The deal's consideration of 110 million euros represents 0.64x the full year 2024 Own Funds of 173 million euros.

The transaction will be fully funded from internal cash resources, including proceeds from the company's 150 million pounds RT1 bond issued in August 2025.

Pro-forma Solvency II coverage ratio is estimated at 173% as at December 31, 2024, remaining above the group's normal operating range of 140% to 160%. Leverage is expected to remain below the long-term target of 30%.

On Monday, Lloyds Banking Group closed trading 1% higher at 101.40 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.