Cheshi Technology Announces Board and Committee Roles

Cheshi Technology Inc. (HK:1490) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cheshi Technology Inc. has announced its board of directors, with Mr. Xu Chong serving as Chairman, along with a team of executive and independent non-executive directors. The board members are also assigned roles in various committees, including the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, ensuring a robust governance structure.

For further insights into HK:1490 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.