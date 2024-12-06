News & Insights

Stocks

Cheshi Technology Announces Board and Committee Roles

December 06, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cheshi Technology Inc. (HK:1490) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cheshi Technology Inc. has announced its board of directors, with Mr. Xu Chong serving as Chairman, along with a team of executive and independent non-executive directors. The board members are also assigned roles in various committees, including the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, ensuring a robust governance structure.

For further insights into HK:1490 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.