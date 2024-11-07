Chesapeake Utilities Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Chesapeake Utilities ( (CPK) ) has provided an update.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation reported robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing a significant increase in net income and earnings per share compared to the previous year, driven by contributions from Florida City Gas, regulatory initiatives, and infrastructure programs. The company affirmed its earnings per share guidance for 2024, reflecting confidence in its strategic investments and growth initiatives. With a focus on long-term earnings growth, Chesapeake continues to invest heavily in capital expenditures and enhance its operational capabilities, aiming for sustained shareholder value.

