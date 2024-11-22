Chesapeake Utilities price target raised to $129 from $118 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to $129 from $118 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. After the company reported a “solid 3Q EPS beat” and reaffirmed 2024, 2025 and 2028 EPS guidance, the firm thinks Chesapeake is on track to being “well within 2025 guidance” with current investments and FCG synergies coming together, the analyst tells investors.

