Chesapeake Utilities price target raised to $129 from $118 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to $129 from $118 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. After the company reported a “solid 3Q EPS beat” and reaffirmed 2024, 2025 and 2028 EPS guidance, the firm thinks Chesapeake is on track to being “well within 2025 guidance” with current investments and FCG synergies coming together, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CPK:
- Chesapeake Utilities Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Chesapeake Utilities Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Chesapeake Utilities reports Q3 adjusted EPS 80c, consensus 67c
- Chesapeake Utilities backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $5.33-$5.45, consensus $5.39
- CPK Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.