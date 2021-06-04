Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.48

The board of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 6th of July to US$0.48. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.5%, which is below the industry average.

Chesapeake Utilities' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Chesapeake Utilities was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Chesapeake Utilities Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.88 to US$1.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.1% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Chesapeake Utilities has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Chesapeake Utilities is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Chesapeake Utilities that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

