Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.49, changing hands as high as $92.83 per share. Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPK's low point in its 52 week range is $69.47 per share, with $101.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.25.

