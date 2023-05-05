Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Declares $0.59 Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $124.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.71%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 2.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Utilities. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPK is 0.17%, an increase of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 14,984K shares. The put/call ratio of CPK is 2.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Utilities is 138.14. The forecasts range from a low of 117.16 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.56% from its latest reported closing price of 124.94.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Utilities is 733MM, an increase of 8.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,892K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 6.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,160K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 615K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing an increase of 16.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 13.08% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 600K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing an increase of 19.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 520K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Chesapeake Utilities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery compan which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses.

