Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's (NYSE:CPK) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's (NYSE:CPK) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.1x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 20x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Chesapeake Utilities' earnings growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this modest earnings performance will accelerate. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:CPK Price Based on Past Earnings May 5th 2021

How Is Chesapeake Utilities' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Chesapeake Utilities' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 13%. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 14% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 7.6% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Chesapeake Utilities' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Chesapeake Utilities' P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Chesapeake Utilities' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

