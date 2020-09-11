Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CPK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.02, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPK was $78.02, representing a -22.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.29 and a 12.31% increase over the 52 week low of $69.47.

CPK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CPK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports CPK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.48%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

