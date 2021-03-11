Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CPK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPK was $118.03, representing a 0.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.23 and a 69.9% increase over the 52 week low of $69.47.

CPK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CPK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.26. Zacks Investment Research reports CPK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.18%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPK as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 35.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPK at 1.61%.

