Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $118.85, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPK was $118.85, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.72 and a 63.06% increase over the 52 week low of $72.89.

CPK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CPK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.46. Zacks Investment Research reports CPK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.55%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (CPK)

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (CPK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an increase of 21.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPK at 4.91%.

