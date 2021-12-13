Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CPK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CPK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $135.1, the dividend yield is 1.42%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CPK was $135.1, representing a -3.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $140.47 and a 35.59% increase over the 52 week low of $99.64.
CPK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). CPK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.73. Zacks Investment Research reports CPK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.83%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.
Interested in gaining exposure to CPK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CPK as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)
- KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD)
- VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)
- Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC).
The top-performing ETF of this group is KSCD with an increase of 7.48% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of CPK at 4.51%.
