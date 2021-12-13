Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CPK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CPK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $135.1, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPK was $135.1, representing a -3.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $140.47 and a 35.59% increase over the 52 week low of $99.64.

CPK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). CPK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.73. Zacks Investment Research reports CPK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.83%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cpk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KSCD with an increase of 7.48% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of CPK at 4.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.