Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CPK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.61, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPK was $104.61, representing a -6.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.31 and a 50.58% increase over the 52 week low of $69.47.

CPK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). CPK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CPK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.57%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 17.35% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of CPK at 7.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.