Chesapeake Utilities Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $36.7 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $25.3 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $37.3 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.7 Mln. vs. $25.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $1.26 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.