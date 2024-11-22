News & Insights

Chesapeake Utilities announces $100M at-the-market equity offering program

November 22, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Corporation announced that it has established an at-the-market equity offering program, or ATM program, under which it may, from time to time, sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate sales price of up to $100M. Chesapeake Utilities has entered into an equity distribution agreement with each of RBC Capital Markets, Barclays Capital, Janney Montgomery Scott, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Guggenheim Securities, Citizens JMP Securities, M&T Securities, Maxim Group, PNC Capital Markets, and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., as sales agents. Pursuant to the equity distribution agreement, sales of the shares may be made in transactions deemed to be “at-the-market offerings,” as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including by sales made directly on or through the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities intends to use the proceeds from the sales, if any, of the Shares for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, financing of capital expenditures, repayment of short-term debt, financing acquisitions, investing in subsidiaries, and general working capital purposes.

