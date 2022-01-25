Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O said on Tuesday it would buy natural gas producer Chief E&D Holdings LP and some non-operated stakes held by affiliates of Tug Hill Inc for about $2.6 billion in cash and stock.

The company also signed an agreement to sell its Powder River Basin assets in Wyoming to Continental Resources Inc CLR.N for about $450 million in cash.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

