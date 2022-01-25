US Markets
Chesapeake to buy Chief E&amp;D Holdings for about $2.6 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would buy natural gas producer Chief E&D Holdings LP and some non-operated stakes held by affiliates of Tug Hill Inc for about $2.6 billion in cash and stock.

The company also signed an agreement to sell its Powder River Basin assets in Wyoming to Continental Resources Inc CLR.N for about $450 million in cash.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

