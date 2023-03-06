US Markets
Chesapeake strikes 15-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

March 06, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

March 6 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O said on Monday it would supply Gunvor Group Ltd up to 2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for 15 years.

U.S. LNG exporters have witnessed demand soar after Western sanctions on major producer Russia squeezed an already-tight global gas supply.

Under the deal, Chesapeake and Gunvor would jointly choose the liquefaction facility in the United States.

The supplies are slated to start in 2027.

