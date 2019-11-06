Chesapeake Stock Is Tumbling --- and That's Bad News for MLPs

Chesapeake stock dropped nearly 30%, and closed near an all-time low, one day after the company missed earnings and sales forecasts, and listed its “ability to continue as a going concern” among the risks facing it going forward.

And we thought yesterday was bad for Chesapeake Energy. Well, today is even worse—and it’s bad for the companies who handle its oil and gas, as well.

Chesapeake stock (ticker: CHK) fell 18% to $1.28 on Tuesday after the company missed earnings and sales forecasts, and listed its “ability to continue as a going concern” among the risks facing it. But somehow, Wednesday has been even worse for the shares.

Chesapeake stock dropped 29% to 91 cents on Wednesday, an all-time low. Chesapeake’s shares were downgraded to Sell from Hold at Tudor Pickering, but that doesn’t seem to be the reason for the decline. Instead, it seems that reality is setting in.

See, Chesapeake has a monster amount of debt—some $8.37 billion in net debt, according to Bloomberg. That debt comes with rules, known as covenants, that can limit Chesapeake’s actions if its debt grows too large relative to certain financial metrics. In this case, it is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda.

“CHK’s credit facility contains a leverage covenant that begins at 5.5x for allowable leverage, and ramps down quarter beginning in 4Q19 by 25 basis points each quarter. On a total asset basis, we estimate that the company could brush up against this covenant in 3Q20 with our estimated net debt to LTM EBITDA of ~4.5x in 3Q20 vs. covenant restriction of 4.5x, after which we forecast the company to be out of compliance with the covenant,” writes SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann. “We believe the company will explore all options for asset monetization and additional strategies for leverage reduction given the ongoing concerns with debt levels, difficult high-yield markets, and decreasing covenant restrictions.”

Chesapeake’s bad news has carried over to master limited partnerships, i.e. the pipeline companies who carry its oil, writes Mizuho’s Paul Sankey, who listed “scary new language from Chesapeake (CHK, NC)...in its 10-Q...on concerns of the knock on transport effect of CHK’s contracted positions” as one of the reason that group of stocks got hit. The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) fell 1.2% to $8.50 on Wednesday.

Who’s most at risk? East Daley Capital’s Ryan Smith and Zack Van Everen point to Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) and Williams (WMB), among others. They estimate that Chesapeake’s reduced drilling could knock $120 million off Crestwood’s adjusted Ebitda in fiscal 2023, while Williams could see above-market rates get knocked to normal levels, which could result in a $140 million dent in its earnings. Energy Transfer (ET), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) also have exposure to Chesapeake, Smith and Van Everen write, though it is much smaller.

Crestwood Equity Partners has dropped 5.6% to $32.65, while Williams fell 3.1% to $22.24, Energy Transfer declined 3.2% to $12.40, Kinder Morgan slipped 1.5% to $20.21, and Plains All American Pipeline finished off 0.6% to $18.74.

