Chesapeake, Southwestern Merger Delayed to Second Half of 2024

Chesapeake Energy CHK and Southwestern Energy SWN have announced a delay in the completion of their $7.4 billion merger, with the new closing date set for the second half of 2024.

Initially, Chesapeake aimed to finalize the acquisition of its smaller rival by the second quarter of 2024. This postponement comes after the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) issued a second request for additional information, signifying a deeper review process of the merger.

The FTC's request is part of a broader trend of increased scrutiny over large-scale transactions, particularly in the energy sector. In March, nearly 50 Democratic members of the U.S. Congress urged the regulator to intensify investigations into oil and gas company deals to safeguard consumer interests and ensure competitive market conditions.

In response to the FTC's request for more information, Chesapeake has expressed its intention to cooperate fully with the regulatory review process. As the industry watches closely, the successful completion of this merger could herald a new era of consolidation, efficiency and competitiveness in the U.S. natural gas sector, setting a precedent for future corporate strategies in the industry.

Chesapeake, emerging from bankruptcy in 2021 with a strategic pivot toward natural gas, views the merger as a significant step in its growth and recovery plan. The combined entity is expected to become the largest exploration and production company in the United States, surpassing EQT Corporation EQT in market value. This consolidation highlights Chesapeake's commitment to dominating the natural gas market, with projected production of approximately 7.9 billion cubic feet equivalent per day.

The merger is seen as a reflection of the ongoing consolidation trend in the U.S. oil and gas industry, aimed at reducing operational costs and enhancing production efficiency. For Chesapeake, acquiring Southwestern is not just a scale increase but also a strategic move to fortify its presence in key natural gas regions like the Marcellus and Haynesville basins.

The Chesapeake-Southwestern merger represents a significant realignment within the U.S. natural gas sector. Its outcome may pave the way for future consolidations, driving toward a more streamlined, competitive and efficient industry landscape.

Zacks Rank & a Stock to Consider

Chesapeake currently carries a Zack Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may take a look at the following company that presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SM Energy Company SM is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of oil and gas in North America. SM currently has a Momentum Score of A and a Value Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM’s 2024 and 2025 EPS is pegged at $5.99 and $6.44, respectively. The stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past seven days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.