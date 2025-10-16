Chesapeake Sells 9,900 Eli Lilly (LLY) Shares Worth $7.7 Million

Key Points

Chesapeake sold 9,875 Eli Lilly and Company shares; estimated trade value of approximately $7.68 million, based on the average price for Q2 2025

Transaction represented 6.9% of fund AUM.

Post-trade stake: 8,899 shares, valued at $6.94 million as of June 30, 2025

Position now represents 6.26% of fund AUM as of Q2 2025, making it the fund’s 2nd-largest holding

Chesapeake Asset Management LLC disclosed in its October 15, 2025, SEC filing the sale of 9,875 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The trade value was an estimated $7.68 million.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated October 15, 2025, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9,875 shares. The estimated value of the transaction was $7.68 million. Following the trade, the fund held 8,899 shares, valued at $6.94 million as of Q2 2025.

What else to know

Chesapeake Asset Management LLC’s stake in Eli Lilly and Company now accounts for 6.26% of its 13F reportable assets as of Q2 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $11.41 million (10.4% of AUM), as of June 30, 2025

NYSE:LLY: $6.94 million (6.3% of AUM), as of June 30, 2025

NYSE:SPOT: $6.27 million (5.7% of AUM), as of June 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AAPL: $5.99 million (5.5% of AUM)

NYSE:JPM: $5.52 million (5.0% of AUM), as of June 30, 2025

As of October 14, 2025, shares of Eli Lilly and Company were priced at $812.35, down 12.6% over the year ending October 14, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 by 26.44 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $53.26 billion Net Income (TTM) $13.80 billion Dividend Yield 0.70% Price (as of market close October 14, 2025) $812.35

Company snapshot

Offers a broad portfolio of pharmaceuticals targeting diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other therapeutic areas; key products include Zepbound, Mounjaro, Trulicity, Humalog, Jardiance, Verzenio, and Taltz.

Generates revenue primarily through the discovery, development, and global commercialization of branded prescription drugs, leveraging internal R&D and strategic collaborations.

Markets human pharmaceuticals globally, with a focus on patients requiring innovative therapies for chronic and acute conditions.

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical leader with a strong focus on innovative drug development and commercialization. The company's research-driven product pipelines and partnerships support its leadership in the industry. Scale, therapeutic diversity, and a robust global presence underpin its ability to address major unmet medical needs.

Foolish take

Chesapeake Asset Management finished the fourth quarter of 2019 with 44 holdings, including 18,774 shares of Eli Lilly. Between Q4 2019 and Q2 2025, the fund did not file a 13F form. We really don't know when the sale of 9,875 Eli Lilly shares occured.

With surging sales of its diabetes and obesity treatments, Eli Lilly stock has surged about 460% over the past five years. The quarterly dividend payments it distributes have more than doubled over that time frame.

It's not hard to see why Eli Lilly remained a top holding for Chesapeake. Sky-high demand for its weight-management drug, Zepbound, pushed second-quarter revenue 38% higher year over year to $15.6 billion.

Second quarter sales of Zepbound soared 172% year over year to $3.3 billion. Sales of Mounjaro, a diabetes drug that contains the same active ingredient as Zepbound, surged 68% year over year to $5.2 billion.

It's also easy to see why Chesapeake is eager to take some Eli Lilly profits off the table. One molecule is responsible for a majority of sales. If the Mounjaro/Zepbound franchise stumbles for any reason, this high-flying pharma stock could come crashing down.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management; the total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Stake: The ownership interest or position a fund or investor holds in a particular company.

Holding: An individual security or asset owned within an investment portfolio.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the stock’s current price, shown as a percentage.

Therapeutic areas: Categories of diseases or conditions targeted by a company's pharmaceutical products.

R&D: Research and Development; activities focused on discovering and developing new products or drugs.

Strategic collaborations: Partnerships between companies to jointly develop, market, or distribute products or technologies.

Global commercialization: The process of marketing and selling products internationally.



