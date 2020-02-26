US Markets

Chesapeake reports quarterly loss on lower natural gas prices

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRETT CARLSEN

Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a fourth-quarter loss compared to a profit a year earlier as higher production failed to offset the impact of lower natural gas prices.

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N reported a fourth-quarter loss compared to a profit a year earlier as higher production failed to offset the impact of lower natural gas prices.

The Oklahoma-based oil and gas company reported a net loss available to shareholders of $346 million or 18 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, after a profit $576 million, or 57 cents, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis it incurred a loss of 4 cents per share.

Chesapeake's production rose to 477,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 464,000 boepd.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 3364), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Traders See Plenty of Opportunity, but Should Investors Aggressively Buy the Dip?

Shawn Cruz, Manager, Trader Services at TD Ameritrade, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss whether or not investors should aggressively buy the dip.

15 hours ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular