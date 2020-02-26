Chesapeake posts smaller-than-expected loss on cost cuts

Adds details on quarter, estimates and background

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the U.S. oil and gas producer kept a tight lid on costs while recording higher production.

The company said total operating expenses fell 11.6% to $2.10 billion in the fourth quarter.

The shale pioneer, which borrowed billions of dollars to become at one point the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, has been shifting to higher margin oil production in response to sliding gas prices caused by a global supply glut.

Chesapeake said production averaged about 477,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth quarter, up 2.8% from a year earlier.

In November, Chesapeake warned it might struggle to continue as a going concern in the face of low energy prices and its debt burden, but last month eased some concerns by saying it had cut its debt by $900 million in the fourth quarter.

As of Dec. 31, Chesapeake's debt outstanding was about $8.9 billion.

The Oklahoma-based oil and gas company reported a net loss available to shareholders of $346 million or 18 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, after a profit $576 million, or 57 cents, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis it posted a loss of 4 cents per share, smaller-than average analysts' expectations of 6 cents loss per share, according Refinitiv IBES.

