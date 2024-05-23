News & Insights

Chesapeake Gold Acquires Key Leaching Tech Rights

May 23, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Chesapeake Gold (TSE:CKG) has released an update.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. has struck a deal to purchase exclusive intellectual property rights to a leaching technology from Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation for C$2 million and over a million of its common shares. The acquisition will terminate Alderley Gold Corp.’s existing license, removing the need for future payments and royalty obligations to Hycroft. This strategic move aligns with Chesapeake’s vision to enhance its technology capabilities and advance its gold-silver project developments in the Americas.

