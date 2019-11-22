Chesapeake Energy's Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s 4.50% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHK.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.50), with shares changing hands as low as $19.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 0.00% in the "Oil & Gas Exploration & Production" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CHK.PRD was trading at a 80.02% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 2.2639.

Below is a dividend history chart for CHK.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s 4.50% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s 4.50% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHK.PRD) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHK) are up about 1.5%.

