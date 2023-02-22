Chesapeake Energy to drop rigs, reduce completions on lower natural gas prices

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy CHK.O on Wednesday says it was proactively managing challenges stemming from low natural gas prices, including reducing completions and dropping rigs this year.

Henry Hub natural gas futures NGc1 were trading around $2.087 per mmBTU on Wednesday morning and are down roughly 50% this year. Chesapeake said it will drop two rigs in the Haynesville region this year, and one rig in Marcellus shale.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.