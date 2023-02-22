US Markets
CHK

Chesapeake Energy to drop rigs, reduce completions on lower natural gas prices

Credit: REUTERS/Anna Driver

February 22, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by Liz Hampton for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy CHK.O on Wednesday says it was proactively managing challenges stemming from low natural gas prices, including reducing completions and dropping rigs this year.

Henry Hub natural gas futures NGc1 were trading around $2.087 per mmBTU on Wednesday morning and are down roughly 50% this year. Chesapeake said it will drop two rigs in the Haynesville region this year, and one rig in Marcellus shale.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.