Chesapeake Energy Stock Is Tumbling After Earnings and Sales Came in Light

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stock is sliding Tuesday morning after its earnings and revenue came in below analyst forecasts.

Chesapeake Energy reported a loss of 11 cents a share, missing analyst forecasts for 10 cents a share, according to FactSet. Sales slipped to 2.09 billion, missing forecasts $2.12 billion. That was despite spending more during the third quarter than had been expected, SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann explains.

“Chesapeake reported lower than STRH/street estimated earnings driven by lower production as prices were better than forecasted,” Dingmann write. “Given the 3Q19 miss and outspend, we expect shares to underperform today.”

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_4e92fc2d3b0a62f13a1991ee.json

Have they ever. Chesapeake stock has dropped 13% to $1.35 at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, even as oil prices gain 1.1% to $57.15 a barrel, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has risen 0.6% to $61.59.

Chesapeake energy has dropped 36% in 2019, and 64% over the past 12 months.

