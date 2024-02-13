Chesapeake Energy signs LNG export deal with Gunvor, Delfin

Adds details on agreement and background in paragraphs 2-7

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy CHK.O has entered a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) export deal with Delfin LNG and global energy trader Gunvor Group, the U.S. natural gas producer said on Tuesday.

Chesapeake, which has agreed to acquire smaller rival Southwestern Energy SWN.N in a $7.4 deal billion, will buy about 0.5 million tonnes (mtpa) of LNG per annum from Delfin and deliver it to Gunvor for 20 years.

The contract is scheduled to start in 2028.

The volumes in Tuesday's agreement will represent 0.5 mtpa of a 2 mtpa agreement signed last year with Gunvor, Chesapeake said.

U.S. was the top LNG exporter last year after Europe imposed sanctions on Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

