US Markets
CHK

Chesapeake Energy says no board members interviewing for CEO post

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published

Chesapeake Energy Corp on Wednesday said no members of its board of directors were interviewing to replace former chief executive Doug Lawler, who resigned last month after leading the company through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

May 12 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O on Wednesday said no members of its board of directors were interviewing to replace former chief executive Doug Lawler, who resigned last month after leading the company through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Interim-CEO Mike Wichterich said the search for a replacement would take a few months. There was not any action that led to Lawler's departure and there is no significant change in company's strategy, he said.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 81115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular