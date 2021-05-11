Chesapeake Energy reports quarterly profit after emerging from bankruptcy

May 11 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit of $295 million in its first earnings after emerging from bankruptcy in February.

The company also declared an annual dividend on its common shares of $1.375 per share.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

