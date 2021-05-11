US Markets
Chesapeake Energy reports quarterly profit after emerging from bankruptcy

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Steve Sisney

May 11 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit of $295 million in its first earnings after emerging from bankruptcy in February.

The company also declared an annual dividend on its common shares of $1.375 per share.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

