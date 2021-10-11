Markets
Chesapeake Energy Promotes Domenic Dell'Osso To President And CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has unanimously voted to appoint Domenic "Nick" Dell'Osso as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mike Wichterich, who served as Interim Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dell'Osso previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since November 2010. Prior to that time, he served as Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Chesapeake's wholly owned midstream subsidiary Chesapeake Midstream Development, L.P. from August 2008 to November 2010.

Before joining Chesapeake, Dell'Osso was an energy investment banker with Jefferies & Co. from 2006 to 2008 and Banc of America Securities from 2004 to 2006.

Additionally, the company provided highlights of the comprehensive changes made to its Executive Compensation program.

