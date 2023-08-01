News & Insights

Chesapeake Energy posts fall in Q2 profit on lower natural gas prices

August 01, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Chesapeake Energy CHK.O on Tuesday posted a fall in second-quarter profit on lower natural gas prices.

The company reported a profit of $391 million, or $2.73 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $1.24 billion, or $8.27 cents per share, from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

