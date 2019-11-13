Chesapeake Energy Might Survive Next Year After All, Morgan Stanley Says

While the bank cut its share-price target by $1, its new target of $1.25 was still about 87% higher than Tuesday’s closing price of 67 cents per share—the stock’s lowest price in more than 25 years.

Chesapeake Energy’s stock is down more than 50% since its Nov. 5 warning that it may not be able to continue operating as a “going concern.”

On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chesapeake stock (ticker: CHK) after launching a review of its rating and price target last week. Yet the bank’s team of seven energy-industry analysts seems optimistic about the Oklahoma City—based oil and gas producer’s ability to maneuver and avoid a default next year.

The bank downgraded the stock one notch to Equal-Weight, the equivalent of Hold, from Overweight. And while it cut its share-price target by $1, its new target of $1.25 was still about 87% higher than Tuesday’s closing price of 67 cents per share—the stock’s lowest price in more than 25 years.

To understand the reasons for Morgan Stanley’s optimism, it helps to know the details of why Chesapeake is on the road to default in the first place.

At issue is the company’s $3 billion line of bank credit and the terms of that credit facility’s contract. Unless oil and gas prices rally, Chesapeake will probably have more debt than the credit facility allows by the third quarter of next year, analysts say.

Morgan Stanley’s analysts don’t expect an energy-price rebound. But they do list a few ways the company could avoid a default next year. It could sell assets to repay debt, refinance its debt, swap out some of its bonds for equity, or cut costs. In fact, it will probably have to do more than one of those things to reduce debt enough to meet the contract’s requirements, they argue.

Chesapeake may also need to ask for a temporary grace period from its lenders in the form of a waiver that would allow it to temporarily carry higher debt than its credit contract permits, according to the bank.

There are still risks that these measures wouldn’t be enough, the analysts say. “We expect management to be proactive on this front in the coming months, as further declines in oil or natural gas prices would make the path forward much more challenging,” they wrote.

Even so, Chesapeake’s shareholders seemed to take a more upbeat view on the stock Wednesday as crude-oil prices climbed. The stock was up 6%, at 71 cents, at 2:03 p.m., while the S&P 500 was off 0.1%.

