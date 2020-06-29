Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy

In a widely anticipated move, Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to complete a comprehensive balance-sheet restructuring. The energy company hopes to both strengthen its balance sheet and restructure some of its legacy contractual obligations. This process would enable it to reemerge with a more sustainable capital and cost structure.

Chesapeake Energy has entered into a restructuring support agreement with many of its creditors. As a result, the company intends to implement a reorganization plan that would eliminate roughly $7 billion of its outstanding debt. That would be a sizable reduction for a company that recently had about $9 billion of debt outstanding.

Image source: Getty Images.

As part of its agreement with creditors, Chesapeake has secured $925 million in debtor-in-possession financing, which will provide it with the funding needed to operate as it goes through bankruptcy. The company intends to continue to pay its owner royalties, employee wages and benefits, as well as some of its vendors and suppliers. Lenders have also agreed to provide it with $2.5 billion of exit financing as well as potentially backstop a $600 million rights offering to inject new equity into the company upon its eventual exit.

The bankruptcy process will also determine what happens with the company's existing common stock. At this point, it's too early to determine whether the company will cancel its existing common stock and issue new shares solely to its creditors or if current shareholders will receive a stake in the reorganized company.

When Chesapeake Energy does formalize a court-approved restructuring plan, it will be able to reemerge with a much better capital and cost structure, making it more competitive in the volatile oil and gas market.

10 stocks we like better than Chesapeake Energy

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chesapeake Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.