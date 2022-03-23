Chesapeake Energy eyes greater role in LNG market -CEO

By Liz Hampton

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy CHK.N is seeking to become more involved in the growing liquefied natural gas market, Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell'Osso said on Wednesday at the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference.

"We're really optimistic that we'll have something to talk about there at some point, ideally this year," Dell'Osso said, referring to LNG.

Demand for U.S. LNG has increased with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and Europe looking to replenish dwindling inventories.

U.S. export terminals will have peak processing capacity of 13.9 billion cubic feet per day (bdf/d) by year-end, up from 11.6 bcf/d last year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects.

The United States is set to become the world's largest LNG exporter this year, topping Australia and Qatar, according the EIA.

"It's something we've been working since well before this conflict started and the demand for LNG went up so much, but now that it has gone up so much, we see more momentum in the discussion," Dell'Osso said.

